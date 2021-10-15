What is ‘Doughnut Time’ and can it increase productivity in the workplace?

Image: iStock / insta_photos

Wisr is Australia’s first non-lender and fintech pioneer, committed to creating products, apps and services to help Australians meet their financial goals. Their vision is to improve financial wellness by helping their customers access fair credit, pay off their debt sooner and create better habits for the future.

Wisr, however, is not only shaking up the nation’s financial market, they’re leading the way in creating top-notch remote company culture too. Even in the face of a pandemic, Wisr has not slowed down as they’ve managed to maintain their strong workplace culture, while keeping their people aligned and productive through fostering a sense of community within the company in the digital world.

Relying on Slack as their digital HQ, Wisr has fused work and fun while promoting employee wellbeing. From Netflix viewing parties to social lunch meetings to “Doughnut Time”, Wisr is creating workplace initiatives intended to help to build genuine connections.

We spoke to Wisr’s Head of People and Culture, Kate Renner, about some of the ways they’re improving company culture remotely.

What does “Doughnut Time” exactly entail?

During the pandemic, the team at Wisr created something we called ‘Doughnut Time’. We randomly paired team members up through a Slack bot asking them to set aside 30 minutes during the week to have a real conversation that didn’t include talk about work. This not only encouraged people to get to know each other more but started to break down traditional work barriers and allowed people to be seen and known by their colleagues beyond their work title.

At Wisr, we operate with four key behaviours; to be customer-obsessed, to be a stunning colleague, to be responsible and to lean into learning. Doughnut Time ticked all the boxes when it came to those behaviours and was aligned with our values. Not only did the simple act of getting to know one another allow us to be better colleagues, it also helped us to see new perspectives from each other. Although Doughnut Time is simple in its form and execution, we’ve found the benefits to be tremendous for how we operate as a team.

Where did this idea and other culture initiatives come from?

It all came down to our understanding of the importance of developing a strong company culture. We pride ourselves on putting our people first in order to be able to deliver the best results we can to our customers. Employees have also made it clear that their expectations have changed. We believe, now more than ever, it’s up to businesses to create an environment for their people that embraces a strong sense of purpose, culture and belonging. At Wisr, we would say it’s a mix of genuinely wanting to create a culture that drives the best results, both internally and externally, as well as responding to the changes in how we work.

Have you found mixing business and pleasure helps to boost productivity?

While in the past companies may have bet on having a cut-throat, high-pressure environment to drive productivity and financial success, the pandemic has illustrated that this take-no-prisoners approach to culture simply doesn’t work. Businesses that have a strong company culture, upheld by values of genuine care, connection and collaboration are emerging in better shape.

What we’ve found is that we can only expect our employees to perform at their best when a sense of genuine community is instilled, especially in the high-pressure finance industry. This took time to develop, but through the integration of Slack, we’ve been able to bring elements of normalcy to our team’s remote work life. We’ve kept our high-performance culture thriving through a mix of approaches – from the creation of psychological safe channels to hosting everything from puzzle master challenges to Netflix parties, to lunch-and-learn opportunities.

These moments of fun and collaboration haven’t just helped our team forge stronger connections, it’s helped us achieve an unbroken track record of 20 quarters of growth.

Has this inspired other creative ways to help increase business revenue?

Although the world has changed in so many ways, what we’ve recognised as a constant is if you put your people first, the rest comes naturally. By building our business around this idea, we were able to increase our revenue by 136 per cent in 2020 and 280 per cent in 2021.

We’ve also learnt a great deal about supporting and encouraging staff through rewards. For example, we developed the ‘give a hoot’ channel in Slack. This channel allows anyone in the business to shout out their colleague’s for something great they’ve done at work, resulting in the recipient receiving tokens that can go towards a purchase of their choice at the end of the month.

Do you think office/work perks are necessary to improving staff performance?

Improving overall performance comes down to each person’s individual motivation to want to contribute to the company’s overall success. We believe that when you develop a culture of community, passion and fun, the team’s inherent desire to want to contribute to the business increases tenfold – it comes down to showing that you actually care about your people. Another fundamental aspect of this is revisiting what we mean by work perks and adapting them to the new way we work and our changed attitude to work.

Integrating Slack into our day-to-day work has not only transformed our efficiency at a commercial level but has enabled us to connect more authentically during the pandemic. Creating psychologically safe Slack channels for people to express how they are truly feeling or even the #asktheceo channel, where our CEO will answer anything the employees want to talk to him about, signals to our people every day that we care about how they’re doing, and that goes a long way to improving performance.

Have the initiatives developed by Wisr helped staff feel less isolated during this time?

At Wisr, we’ve adopted various initiatives within Slack that have been a game-changer in making the team feel more connected while we’re all physically apart. In fact, we’ve never been closer as a team, and a lot of that is down to using collaborative technology to fuel a strong sense of community. In Slack, everyone has direct access to their colleagues across the entire business – from the CEO to front line operations.

Creating culture and connection doesn’t just happen in meetings or over lunch, it takes sustained and continued effort, and most importantly engagement from everyone in the team. That’s really the root of why we are so passionate about our various channels, chat boxes and challenges in Slack – they’re not just about being fun, they’re a massive part of our workplace culture and community, and protecting the wellbeing of our people.