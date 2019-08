New York City’s the Doughnut Project is known for its unique doughnuts.

And now they’re trying meat doughnuts — savoury doughnuts made with meats such as prosciutto, soppressata, and even foie gras.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Sydney Kramer

