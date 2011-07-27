Doughnut Demand? Dunkin Brands Offering Price Creeps Higher

Dunkin Brands, parent of Dunkin’ doughnuts and Baskin Robbins, is expected to set its initial public offering price tonight, after the market closes. The company is set to go public tomorrow, with a share price that could be as high as $20, according to Financial News Network Online. This is up from the original range of $16 to $18. At $20 a share, Dunkin Brands would raise $450 mn.
Source: Financial News Network Online
