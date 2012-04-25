DOUG KASS: Frankly, The Bears Might Be Screwed

Interesting observation from Doug Kass here regarding the market.



Risk is back on and, quite frankly, the bears might be screwed because if “they” couldnt take them down this week, the correction is over — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) April 25, 2012

Left unsaid here is the big positive boost from Apple.

This was the leader of the market, whose stock was going into a tailspain, and then the company pulled out a gigantic quarter, crushing eveyrone’s expectations. If you’ve been bearish, huge blown opportunity.

There’s stil a lot coming up this week:

The Fed today

Initial claims Thursday

Q1 GDP on Friday

If we can get through all this though, that will be big.

