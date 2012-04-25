DOUG KASS: Frankly, The Bears Might Be Screwed

Joe Weisenthal

Interesting observation from Doug Kass here regarding the market.

Left unsaid here is the big positive boost from Apple.

This was the leader of the market, whose stock was going into a tailspain, and then the company pulled out a gigantic quarter, crushing eveyrone’s expectations. If you’ve been bearish, huge blown opportunity.

There’s stil a lot coming up this week:

  • The Fed today
  • Initial claims Thursday
  • Q1 GDP on Friday

If we can get through all this though, that will be big.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.