44 Years Of American Household Income: There's The Top 5%, And Then There's Everyone Else

Last week the Census Bureau has released the household income data for 2011. It is posted on the Census Bureau website. What I’m featuring in this update is an analysis of the quintile breakdown of data from 1967 through 2011 (see Table H.3).



Most people think in nominal terms, so the first chart below illustrates the current dollar values across the 44-year period (in other words, the value of a dollar at the time received — not adjusted for inflation). What we see are the nominal quintile growth patterns over the complete data series. In addition to the quintiles, the Census Bureau publishes the income for the top five per cent of households. It’s important to understand that the data is for the mean (average) income for each of these segments. For US households quintiles, the mean (average) income is higher than the median (middle of the range). I’ll have more to say about this negative skew in a follow-up article on household incomes by age bracket.

Photo: Advisor Perspectives

The next chart adjusts for inflation in chained 2011 dollars based on a research variant of the Consumer Price Index, the CPI-U-RS. In other words, the incomes in earlier years have been adjusted upward to the purchasing power of the most recent year in the series.

Photo: Advisor Perspectives

As for the cumulative household income growth by segment over the past 44 years, the adjacent table shows the real, inflation-adjusted, difference between 1967 and 2011.

Photo: Advisor Perspectives

To give us a better idea of the underlying trends in household incomes, I’ve also prepared charts of the nominal and real percentage growth since 1967. Here is the real version with some annotations. Note in particular the growing spread between the top quintile (and especially the top 5%) and the other four quintiles.

Photo: Advisor Perspectives

Here is a table showing decline in income for each household segment from its real peak.

Photo: Advisor Perspectives

This table clearly illustrates a key explanation for the prolonged weakness in the consumer and small business confidence indicators I track:

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index

Small Business Optimism Index

For example, here is the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index:

Photo: Advisor Perspectives

Later today I’ll post an analysis of household incomes by age bracket. Stay tuned!

