Six Years Worth Of Quarterly GDP Reports In One Awesome Chart

Doug Short is out with his fantastic chart illustrating the latest GDP advance estimate tick, which shocked everyone by going negative.



First, here’s the BEA’s breakdown:

Real personal consumption expenditures increased +2.2 per cent in Q4, compared with an increase of 1.6 per cent in Q3.

Real nonresidential fixed investment increased +8.4 per cent in Q4, compared with a decrease of -1.8 per cent in Q3.

Exports decreased -5.7 per cent in Q4, compared with an increase of +1.9 per cent in Q3. Imports decreased -3.2 per cent, compared with a decrease of -0.6 per cent in Q3.

Government spending decreased -15.0 per cent in Q4, in contrast to an increase of +9.5 per cent in Q3.

And here’s the chart with a nice historic review:

Photo: Doug Short/Advisor Perspectives

