The 4 Big Indicators Show That It's Too Early To Call A Recession

The ongoing debate about an impending recession in the US grew more conspicuous last week when ECRI’s Lakshman Achuthan not only reiterated his company’s recession call, but also went so far as to declare that we’re already in a recession. Here is a link to his Bloomberg TV interview.



The official recession calls are the responsibility of the NBER Business Cycle Dating Committee, which is understandably vague about the indicators it tracks for recession calls. This committee statement is about as close as they get to identifying their method.

There is, however, a general assumption that there are four big indicators that the committee weighs heavily in their cycle identification process. They are:

Industrial Production

Real Income

Employment

Real Retail Sales

The heft of these four in the decision process is sufficient rationale for the St. Louis FRED repository to feature a chart four-pack of these indicators along with the statement that “the charts plot four main economic indicators tracked by the NBER dating committee.” In fact, Achuthan, in the Bloomberg interview mentioned above, cites these four at about the 2:05 minute point in his interview. He says, and I quote him: “When you look at those four measures, they are rolling over.”

Are they really rolling over? Let’s do our own analysis. First, here are the four as identified in the Federal Reserve Economic Data repository. See the data specifics in the linked PDF file with details on the calculation of two of the indicators.