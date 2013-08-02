A Lovely Way Of Looking At The Components Of GDP

U.S. GDP expanded 1.7% in Q2.

As usual, Advisory Perspectives’ Doug Short has published a chart breaking it all down.

First the particulars, from the BEA:

Spending increased 1.8%, compared with 2.3% in Q1.

Investment increased 4.6%, compared with -4.6% in Q1.

Exports increased 5.4%, compared with -1.3% in Q1. Imports increased 9.5%, compared with an increase of 0.6% in Q1.

Government spending and investment fell -1.5%, compared with -8.4% in Q1.

And now, the chart:

