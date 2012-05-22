This Video Of A Trainer And His Family Freaking Out As Their Horse Won The Preakness Will Give You Goosebumps

I’ll Have Another is one step away from the Triple Crown after chasing down Bodemeister at the Preakness on Saturday.



This morning, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association posted this awesome video of what trainer Doug O’Neill and his family were doing as their horse streaked for the victory.

There’s a gamut of emotions here, from anxiety to hope to pure joy.

It’s great:

Here’s what they were watching:

