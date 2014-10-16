The CEO Of Sony Music Is Selling His Ritzy New York City Condo For $11.5 Million

Madeline Stone

Doug Morris, CEO of Sony Music Entertainment and founder of music-video giant Vevo, has listed his New York City apartment for $US11.45 million.

Morris purchased the two-bedroom condo for $US10 million back in 2007.

Amenities include a chef’s kitchen, private master suite, and 1,985 square feet of space in the glamorous Plaza Hotel.

The condo faces north, giving it some amazing views of the southern end of Central Park.

Doug morris condoCorcoran Group Real Estate

The inside has some very purple decor.

Doug morris condoCorcoran Group Real Estate

The foyer has dark wood and antique mirrors.

Doug morris condoCorcoran Group Real Estate

The apartment has two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.

Doug morris condoCorcoran Group Real Estate

This suite even has its own fireplace.

Doug morris condoCorcoran Group Real Estate

The Plaza is a gorgeous New York classic.


