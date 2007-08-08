Doug McIntyre Pees On Portfolio.com

Conde Nast’s expensive new business slick canned its deputy editor yesterday, reportedly for insubordination. Analyst Doug McIntyre at New York financial media company 24/7 Wall St says the company’s problems run deeper–and include trying to cover breaking business news at monthly intervals. With this model, he observes, having a robust, heavily trafficked, and up-to-date web site is critical, and Portfolio.com is none of these things.



Instead, McIntyre says, Portfolio is stale, boring, and ignored.

