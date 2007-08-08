Doug McIntyre Pees On Portfolio.com

Henry Blodget
Portfolio

Conde Nast’s expensive new business slick canned its deputy editor yesterday, reportedly for insubordination.  Analyst Doug McIntyre at New York financial media company 24/7 Wall St says the company’s problems run deeper–and include trying to cover breaking business news at monthly intervals.  With this model, he observes, having a robust, heavily trafficked, and up-to-date web site is critical, and Portfolio.com is none of these things. 

Instead, McIntyre says, Portfolio is stale, boring, and ignored.

