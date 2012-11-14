Doug Martin Has Everything Going For Him, Except For The Most Horrendous Nickname In Football

Photo: Getty Images/Al Messerschmidt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin is only a rookie, but he is already one of the best at his position in the NFL.His 862 yards are tied for the fourth-most in the league and his seven touchdowns are second only to Arian Foster.



He has a lot going for him, except for a dreadful nickname that he can’t seem to shed.

Muscle Hamster.

We’re not sure that’s the kind of name that strikes fear in the eyes of opposing defenses.

Martin told The USA Today that he earned the nickname at Boise State when his friends began calling his diminutive gymnast girlfriend a muscle hamster. When Martin defended her, the pair earned the same title.

They’ve since broken up, but the nickname has stuck and Martin loathes it. Everyone knows about it, and his teammates have poke fun at him because of it.

Here’s what quarterback Josh Freeman said in jest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike and Mike In The Morning” earlier today.

“Truth be known, we’ve got to squash that. It’s taken away from Doug’s focus, he’s an emotional wreck right now, we just gotta find a way to bring him back and keep him out of the media because every time he hears the Muscle Hamster he gets a little agitated.”

Someone needs to give Martin a nickname that is on par with his skill level. He deserves it.

