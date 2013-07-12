Doug Mack: The Management Secrets I Learned From Jack Welch

Few business leaders are as revered and renown as Jack Welch. As CEO and Chairman of General Electric, he led and mentored many young managers, many of whom would go on to lead their own companies.



Among them was Doug Mack, CEO of One Kings Lane.

Jack Welch taught him that “empowered organisations are the most successful and scalable.”

Watch below Mack reveal the key strategy lessons he learned from Welsh.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Alana Kakoyiannis

