Doug Lehmann, Son Of Australian Wine Pioneer Peter Lehmann, has died

Doug Lehmann, the son of the founder of Peter Lehmann Wines, has died of an apparent heart attack at his Barossa home almost one year after his father’s death. He was 62.

A sixth generation Barossan, Doug learnt all facets of winemaking and wine business from his father before forging a successful career of his own.

He joined Peter Lehmann Wines in 1990 to grow the business his father founded in 1979. As Managing Director, he opened markets in Europe and USA, and established Peter Lehmann Wines as one of Australia’s most respected wine producers.

Following his retirement in July 2010, Doug maintained an active role with Peter Lehmann Wines as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman.

Peter Lehmann Wines CEO Jeff Bond said: “He upheld the legacy of his father, which remains in every aspect of the company today, and will continue to.”

Doug, a passionate car enthusiast, was chairman of the children’s charity Variety Bash since 2011. Over his four year tenure, more than $5 million was raised.

Doug Lehmann is survived by Ingrid, his wife of 40 years, sons Michael and Harry, and daughter Annika.

