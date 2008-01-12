Doug Lebda's New Job: No Raise, $400k Moving Bonus (IACI)

Doug Lebda’s prize for leaving his post as IAC’s COO and taking the reins of Lending Tree: The same $750,000 salary he had at his old job.

But Lebda (SA 100 #47) will get some perks for taking over the company he founded, then sold to Barry Diller: He’ll get up to 4.5% of the company, doled out via stock grants and option packages. He’ll also get a sweetener in the form of “relocation expenses not exceed $400,000,” which should ease his transition out of New York and back to his new/old company’s Charlotte, N.C.-based headquarters. And that $750,000 should go a lot farther in North Carolina than it did in Gotham.

Earlier: Diller Picks Lebda To Top IAC’s Financial Unit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.