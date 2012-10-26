A Doug Kass Tweet About Fitch Downgrading The US Caused Quite A Stir On Trading Desks Today

This tweet from hedge fund manager and writer Doug Kass got a lot of attention today.



Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sent the tweet around, noting that it could have been a contributor to early market weakness:

@DougKass: My Gnome hears the market has retreated from the morning highs based on rumour that Fitch plans to downgrade US debt. Interesting that Bonds are catching a bid, but well off session highs (Reminder, US Debt rallied sharply when S&P downgraded) – and the DXY is jumping (Same impact from S&P D’grade). E-minis testing Sesison lows at 1404 – Volume picking up slightly. My peeps on the ground telling me this chatter is totally unsubstantiated & coming out of Europe.

In respnse to the rumour, Fitch told Reuters that it likely woulnd’t take any action until the end of 2013.

