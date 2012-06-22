DOUG KASS: The St. Louis Fed Governor Just Dropkicked The Markets

Futures were solidly positive a few minutes ago.



Now? Negative.

What happened.

Per Doug Kass it’s some comments from St. Louis Fed Governor James Bullard…

There are also some comments out there from Fed governor Lacker saying Operation Twist won’t do much.

What’s also interesting is that this is what Goldman said yesterday, that contrary to a lot of people’s opinions after Wednesday’s Operation Twist announcement, that more easing was not imminent.

It’s kind of a worst-case scenario for markets. The economy seems to be slowing, and the Fed is still dragging its feet.

