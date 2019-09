Doug Kass Tweeted the other day that the thought the market had seen the bottom. Today he appears on TechTicker to explain his views a bit further. The gist: he’s not a permabear or a permabull, but he does think sentiment has swung way too far to the negative side, and that it’s time to buy.



