Doug Kass Says He's Shorting Retail With Impunity... Hopefully That Works Out Better Than The Last Time

On Twitter today, Seabreaze Capital manager Doug Kass announced:



That was after the market opened, and thus after a wave of generally positive retail sales announcements from various companies.

For his sake, we hope this trade works out better than it did the last time.

On February 8, he told Benzinga that the consumer remained ill and that: “Retail stocks should be shorted – perhaps even with impunity!”

So, how’s that trade done since then?

Here’s the SPDR S&P Retail Index (XRT). February 8 looks like the low. Hopefully he got off that trade a long time ago.

