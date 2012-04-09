DOUG KASS: Don't Wait Until May, Sell Stocks Now

Joe Weisenthal
doug kassDoug Kass

Photo: @dougkass

The market cliche is: Sell in May, and go away.In his latest column for Real Money, Doug Kass advises not to wait that long.

His key points:

  • The economy is slowing, contrary to what a lot of people are saying.
  • Massive gridlock is coming in Washington, as Obama and the Republican Congress will likely return to power.
  • Monetary and fiscal contraction is coming.
  • The market itself is looking bad thanks to weak internals, like weakness in the Russell 2000, and a diminishing number of new highs.

See Kass full column here (pawywall) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.