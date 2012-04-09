DOUG KASS: Don't Wait Until May, Sell Stocks Now

Doug Kass

Photo: @dougkass

The market cliche is: Sell in May, and go away.In his latest column for Real Money, Doug Kass advises not to wait that long.



His key points:

The economy is slowing, contrary to what a lot of people are saying.

Massive gridlock is coming in Washington, as Obama and the Republican Congress will likely return to power.

Monetary and fiscal contraction is coming.

The market itself is looking bad thanks to weak internals, like weakness in the Russell 2000, and a diminishing number of new highs.

See Kass full column here (pawywall) >

