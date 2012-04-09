DOUG KASS: Don't Wait Until May, Sell Stocks Now

Photo: @dougkass
The market cliche is: Sell in May, and go away.In his latest column for Real Money, Doug Kass advises not to wait that long.
His key points:
- The economy is slowing, contrary to what a lot of people are saying.
- Massive gridlock is coming in Washington, as Obama and the Republican Congress will likely return to power.
- Monetary and fiscal contraction is coming.
- The market itself is looking bad thanks to weak internals, like weakness in the Russell 2000, and a diminishing number of new highs.
See Kass full column here (pawywall) >
