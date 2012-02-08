DOUG KASS: SELL EVERYTHING! EVEN ROUBINI IS BULLISH!

Doug Kass

Photo: @dougkass

Hedge fund manager and writer Doug Kass just sent out a blast titled SELL EVERYTHING.Why?



Because Roubini is bullish.

From CNBC:

The perennially negative Nouriel Roubini – nicknamed Dr Doom for his usually critical views – is turning bullish. You read that right, Roubini is betting on additional stock market gains.

“We’re a believer; we’re celebrating. We think the rally has legs,” explains Gina Sanchez, Roubini’s director of equity and allocation strategy.

You’ve been warned.

