DOUG KASS: SELL EVERYTHING! EVEN ROUBINI IS BULLISH!

Photo: @dougkass
Hedge fund manager and writer Doug Kass just sent out a blast titled SELL EVERYTHING.Why?
Because Roubini is bullish.
From CNBC:
The perennially negative Nouriel Roubini – nicknamed Dr Doom for his usually critical views – is turning bullish. You read that right, Roubini is betting on additional stock market gains.
“We’re a believer; we’re celebrating. We think the rally has legs,” explains Gina Sanchez, Roubini’s director of equity and allocation strategy.
You’ve been warned.
