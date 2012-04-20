Doug Kass Goes Long Morgan Stanley And Bank Of America

Simone Foxman

Legendary investor Doug Kass just tweeted that he is buying Morgan Stanley and Bank of America in the wake of earnings beats by both investment banks this morning.

This is particularly notable in light of controversy this morning over both banks’ treatment of debt valuation adjustments in their earnings reports.

