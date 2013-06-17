Doug Kass Leaves Twitter, Blames 'Too Many Haters'

Wall Street veteran Doug Kass is signing off from Twitter. At least for a while, he says.



“I’ve been on twitter for a while now,” tweeted Kass. “I try to provide thoughtful tweets that may help traders/investors. But too many haters.”

Kass earned legendary status by calling the March 2009 “generational” bottom in the stock market. In 2011, he predicted that he stock market would be flat, which is more or less exactly what happened.

In recent years, Twitter has exploded as a source of trading ideas and investing discourse. Select tweets, even those coming from Kass, have been known to move markets.

Hopefully, Kass will decide to come back soon.

Here are his most recent tweets.

@DougKass

