Minutes ago, legendary investor Doug Kass tweeted this. This comes on the tail of Apple announcing a new cash dividend and stock buyback plan.



I covered half of my Apple short after the quick schmeissing after release ofr press statement – staying with other half of theshort. — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) March 19, 2012

