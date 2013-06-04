DOUG KASS: This Is A Great Time To Buy Gold

Gold futures are well off their 52-week high of $1,804 per ounce. They are currently at about $1,394.50 per ounce.



Hedge fund manager Doug Kass thinks it’s a great time to buy gold.

“There is probably no better time to consider diversifying one’s portfolio into a depressed asset class (e.g., gold) than when the crowd is optimistic about a vigorous and self-sustaining global economic recovery and when the world’s stock markets are at record high prices,” writes Kass in a Real Money column (via The Street).

Gold is currently his “largest long.“

Here’s his argument:

Expectations for the price of gold are low and has “contrarian appeal.”

“Last month’s gold selloff looks like a selling price and volume climax.” The price collapse in mid-April saw an “8 standard deviation event, which occurs statistically about every billion years.”

Shorts on gold have grown and there is potential for short squeeze and demand from short sellers.

Global economic growth recovery projections are too optimistic.

U.S. dollar strength may start to fade and currencies of “all major countries” are like to weaken.

Inflation “seems inevitable” and this should prop up gold prices.

There are still tail risks out there. “I view an upcoming “aha moment,” in which it becomes recognised that easing is losing its impact as the Fed is pushing on a string. Again, QE might be with us for a lot longer than many anticipate.”

Demand for physical gold is rising.

Kass bought bought SPDR Gold Trust in pre-market trading last week.

