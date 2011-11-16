Doug Kass: Here's 4 Reasons I Just Dumped Warren Buffett

In a post at Realmoney.com, investor Doug Kass, a well-known longtime Buffett fan reveals that he just sold Berkshire Hatthaway.



It basically boils down to four points:

The company is getting too big. Yesterday’s IBM investment revealed that the company has to make huge bets now to keep performance going.

Succession will bring diluted returns, as responsibilities are split up between more people.

While the recently announced buyback may set a floor on the stock, it doesn’t provide it with any upside.

As the economic crisis wanes, special PIPE opportunities will disappear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.