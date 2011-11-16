Doug Kass: Here's 4 Reasons I Just Dumped Warren Buffett

Joe Weisenthal
Doug Kass

In a post at Realmoney.com, investor Doug Kass, a well-known longtime Buffett fan reveals that he just sold Berkshire Hatthaway.

It basically boils down to four points:

  • The company is getting too big. Yesterday’s IBM investment revealed that the company has to make huge bets now to keep performance going.
  • Succession will bring diluted returns, as responsibilities are split up between more people.
  • While the recently announced buyback may set a floor on the stock, it doesn’t provide it with any upside.
  • As the economic crisis wanes, special PIPE opportunities will disappear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.