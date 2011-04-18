Doug Kass: Four Signs The Apocalypse I Predicted Is Here

Joe Weisenthal
Doug Kass

A week ago, Doug Kass wrote that the “apocalypse” was coming soon.

In a followup piece at Real Money, he says there are four signs that his bearish predictions are coming true.

  • Consumer non-durables are out-performing, which is bearish
  • Google and Apple have broken down.
  • Earnings have been disappointing.
  • Energy prices are still soaring despite all this.

It doesn’t sound like an apocalypse to us, but hey, that’s his term.

