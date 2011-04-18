Doug Kass: Four Signs The Apocalypse I Predicted Is Here

A week ago, Doug Kass wrote that the “apocalypse” was coming soon.



In a followup piece at Real Money, he says there are four signs that his bearish predictions are coming true.

Consumer non-durables are out-performing, which is bearish

Google and Apple have broken down.

Earnings have been disappointing.

Energy prices are still soaring despite all this.

It doesn’t sound like an apocalypse to us, but hey, that’s his term.

