Doug Kass: Four Signs The Apocalypse I Predicted Is Here

A week ago, Doug Kass wrote that the “apocalypse” was coming soon.
In a followup piece at Real Money, he says there are four signs that his bearish predictions are coming true.
- Consumer non-durables are out-performing, which is bearish
- Google and Apple have broken down.
- Earnings have been disappointing.
- Energy prices are still soaring despite all this.
It doesn’t sound like an apocalypse to us, but hey, that’s his term.
