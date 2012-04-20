DOUG KASS: Here Are The 12 Things That Could Crush The Markets

Photo: AP
Doug Kass is out with his “Dirty Dozen.”These are the 12 things that he believes could throw the markets into a tizzy.
1. US Politics
2. Euro Politics
3. Interest rates
4. Economic deterioration
5. Fiscal issues
6. Deflation
7. Strategists excess bullishness
8. Housing
9. Black swans
10. Fund flows
11. The nothing but Apple (AAPL) market.
12. Technical deterioration
