Doug Kass Covered The Rest Of His Short Apple Position

Yesterday, Doug Kass revealed that he had a short position on Apple. In other words, he had been betting against the company.



Moments ago, Kass tweeted that he had covered the balance of his short.

With the stock trading near all-time highs, it’s hard to imagine that he made any money on this bet.

I have covered the balance of my APPLE short thismorning.Still adding to PEP and IFF. longs$AAPL $IFF $PEP — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) March 20, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.