Doug Kass Covered The Rest Of His Short Apple Position

Sam Ro

Yesterday, Doug Kass revealed that he had a short position on Apple.  In other words, he had been betting against the company.

Moments ago, Kass tweeted that he had covered the balance of his short. 

With the stock trading near all-time highs, it’s hard to imagine that he made any money on this bet.

