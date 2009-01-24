Doug Kass Called The Madoff Cancer Story

Well we’re still not sure if Bernie Madoff actually has cancer, but Page Six said it had multiple sources, so that’s good enough to give a gold star to Doug Kass, who recently predicted, in his surprise for 2009:



Madoff’s lawyers disclose that he has cancer, and his trial is delayed indefinitely as he undergoes chemotherapy.

That was part of a larger prediction about Madoff’s connection to the Russian mafia, which at this point, certainly seems like a real possibility.

Thanks to several commenters and Hugo Lindgren at NYMag for putting the stories together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.