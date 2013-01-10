DOUG KASS: Stocks Will Hit Their High For The Year By The End Of This Week

Photo: CNBC

Legendary investor Doug Kass of Seabreeze Partners thinks that by the end of this week, investors will see the top in the S&P 500 for the rest of the year.In his “15 Surprises for 2013,” published today on TheStreet.com, Kass writes:



Once again, the bullish consensus is tightly grouped with the expectation that the S&P 500 will close the year at 1550-1615 (up from 1425 at the close of 2012) and that the 10 year U.S. note yield will trade at 2.50% or higher (up from 1.80% at the close of 2012).

These consensus views might prove too optimistic on stock prices and too pessimistic on bond prices. I believe that the U.S. stock market will make its 2013 high in the first two weeks of January, be in a yearlong range of 1275-1480 and close the year at 1425 and that the 10-year U.S. note will be below 2.00% in the first six months of 2013.

Kass cites the following reasons for his bearish outlook:

No meaningful spending or entitlement cuts will be made;

Unsustainable and diminished value of fiscal and monetary policy;

An ageing recovery and ageing stock market;

Investment narrative shifts to the earnings cliff and to the end of profit margin expansion;

A market that starts the year at reasonable if not high valuations relative to headwinds;

Full-year estimated S&P 500 range of 1275-1480 with a close of 1425; and

Fade (sell/short) early January stock market strength.

