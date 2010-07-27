Doug Kass And James Altucher Up Big Since Calling The July Bottom

Formula Capital’s James Altucher

Photo: screen grab

The bears always get mocked when sticking their necks out in bull markets, so we like to highlight when their calls prove correct.Since the morning of July 6, when James Altucher appeared alongside Nouriel Roubini and declared stocks dirt cheap, stocks are up about 8.5%.



Meanwhile, Doug Kass is up over 10% since calling the bottom on July 1.

