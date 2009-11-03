Doug Kass: 20 Signs The Economy Is Terrible

(This guest post originally appeared at the author’s blog)



If you’re not reading Doug Kass on a regular basis, here’s one more reason why you should…

This morning he posted his Letterman-style list 20 Signs Of How Bad The Economy Is over on RealMoney Silver. You need a subscription to read it, so I’ll only share two or three of these:

The economy is so bad that instead of a coin toss at the beginning of the Super Bowl in February, they will play “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”

The economy is so bad that I saw four CEOs over the weekend playing miniature golf.

The economy is so bad that I bought a toaster oven and my free gift with the purchase was a bank.

The rest of the 20 Signs are hysterical.

If TheStreet.com publishes the list on the free site, I’ll link to it later.

If you’re already a member, click here:

Top 20 Signs of How Bad the Economy Is (Realmoney Silver)

