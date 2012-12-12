Doug Kass Predicted 15 Big Surprises For 2012 — Here's How They Did

Every year, Doug Kass releases a comprehensive and ambitious list of surprises for the upcoming year.
As in previous years, his 2012 calls covered everything from politics to global macroeconomics to market technicals.
We went through and scored each of his predictions.
This year they were challenging for him, but that’s only because he’s so creative in calling out long shots that are intriguing.
Half Right
Directionally, Kass's call has been correct. The S&P 500 surged to a high of 1,474. But it's still well below the all-time high of 1,527.
Score: 0.5/15
Half Right
Real GDP growth decelerated to +1.3% in Q2 from Q1's upwardly revised 2.0%. Q3 GDP has picked up to 2.7%.
However, economists are now expecting deceleration in Q4 as global economic and political uncertainty drags on growth.
Score: 1.0/15
Wrong
This seems like a good idea, but it has not come to fruition. President Obama has taken on a much more involved role in negotiating a resolution to the fiscal cliff.
Score: 1.0/15
Right
In September, ECB chairman Mario Draghi announced the launch of Outright Monetary Transactions, which allowed the bank to buy 1-3 year debt in unlimited levels.
Meanwhile, euro area GDP fell by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2012.
Score: 2.0/15
Half Right
This hasn't happened, but the idea of adopting an unemployment rate target certainly has fans on the Fed board.
Score: 2.5/15
Wrong
While the future still does not look good for the storied retailer, it hasn't gone the way of the Twinkie.
Score: 2.5/15
Right
SPDR's financial stocks ETF has gained more than 30 per cent on the year, far outpacing the S&P 500.
Score: 3.5/15
Basically Right
With stocks being up, you'd think that high beta stocks would be up much more. But according to the S&P 500 High Beta index and the ETF (SPHB) that tracks it, high beta stocks are trading in line with the market.
Score: 4.5/15
Right
According to data from ISI, net mutual fund inflows are $220 billion for the year through October 31.
Score: 5.5/15
Wrong
Despite high corporate cash balances and cheap debt, M&A activity is at the lowest level since Q1 2010 according to Ernst & Young.
Score: 5.5/15
Wrong
Assets continue to flow into ETFs like crazy. But Laszlo Birinyi notes that there have been a notable increase in ETF liquidations.
Score: 5.5/15
Half Right
Many now believe China is in the clear: recent data prints were all positive and big name investors (including Kass himself) say they're going long. India, meanwhile, remains a basketcase.
India's problems appear no worse than China's. Moody's recently reaffirmed the country's outlook as stable citing a high household savings rate and relatively competitive private sector that will ultimately increase GDP growth.
Score: 6.0/15
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.