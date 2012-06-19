DOUG KASS: These 12 Factors Could Spark A Powerful And Unexpected Rally

Just weeks after forecasting a rip-your-face-apart rally, Doug Kass of Seabreeze Partners and The Street is out with his “Delicious Dozen,” the 12 factors that could cause the U.S. stock market to unexpectedly soar over the rest of the year.



Here are his 12 factors:

1. Muddle-through U.S. economic growth.

2. U.S. corporate profit growth steadily improves.

3. The fiscal cliff is kicked down the road.

4. A presidential and congressional Republican win in November becomes more probably.

5. The slow down in Europe is contained.

6. China’s growth continues and its economic landing is soft.

7. Undemanding valuations.

8. Negative investor sentiment.

9. Reallocation out of bonds and into stocks.

10. Increased takeover activity.

11. Market leaders thrive.

12. Possible white swans.

For more detail on each, check out Kass’s post on The Street.

