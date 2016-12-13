Here's what Point72 President Doug Haynes looks for when hiring young people

What does Doug Haynes, president of Point72 Asset Management, look for in young people wanting to work for him?

In the second part of an interview with Skiddy von Stade of OneWire, Haynes discussed some of the qualities he looks for when hiring.

“We like people who have demonstrated grit,” he said. “Somebody who has financed their own education, somebody who has had a roll-up-your-sleeves job of one kind or another.”

Haynes is also interested in hiring graduates with various experiences. “We don’t want to hire all finance backgrounds, nor do we want to hire necessarily all hard-science background,” Haynes said. Instead, Point72 looks to candidates who have “demonstrated interest in the markets” regardless of their background.



Diversity of background, Haynes believes, will add value to his firm. He said, “if everybody sees things the same way, you start to create a lot of risk because all the thinking gets correlated and when there is a problem, you don’t have the diversification of ideas and perspectives that makes you aware of it.”

To the graduating class of 2017, Haynes says following your passion is not as important as creating opportunities to learn. “A young person graduating from college may think that they know what they want to do for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee you it’s not true,” he said. “I strongly think you make your first decision based on your opportunities to grow personally and professionally and then have an open mind.”

