Nationals Pitcher Tweets His Starbucks Gift Card So Everyone Can Buy A Coffee On Him

Nothing beats a perfect marriage of technology and generosity during the holidays.

Washington Nationals pitcher Doug Fister brought them together in an awesome gift Christmas Eve, according to Sports Illustrated.

Check out his tweet:

Merry Christmas Eve! Have a Starbucks on us! Have the barista scan the pic below. Don’t be a grinch, please use for 1 pic.twitter.com/Npzh6QiyRa

— Doug Fister (@dougfister58) December 24, 2014

He posted the barcode hoping his followers would cash in (within reason, of course), and that they did. According to Sports Illustrated Fister made $US7.2 million in 2014 so he should be able to carry the load.

Of course, you know what they say about all good things …

Sorry for the misunderstanding. The gift card was meant as a first come, first serve until the amount ran out, just a little holiday gift.

— Doug Fister (@dougfister58) December 24, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.