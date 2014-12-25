Nationals Pitcher Tweets His Starbucks Gift Card So Everyone Can Buy A Coffee On Him

Matt Johnston
Doug FisterReuters

Nothing beats a perfect marriage of technology and generosity during the holidays.

Washington Nationals pitcher Doug Fister brought them together in an awesome gift Christmas Eve, according to Sports Illustrated.

Check out his tweet: 

He posted the barcode hoping his followers would cash in (within reason, of course), and that they did. According to Sports Illustrated Fister made $US7.2 million in 2014 so he should be able to carry the load.

Of course, you know what they say about all good things … 

