The Guy Who Invented The Computer Mouse Died Yesterday

Doug Engelbart, a key figure in computing history probably most remembered for inventing the computer mouse, died of kidney failure yesterday, reports Tech Crunch.



He was 88 years old.

Wired conducted an excellent, in-depth interview with Engelbart in 2004 that breaks down his contributions in the field of networking, human-computer interaction, and what it was like do do the world’s first videoconference.

If you want to dig deeper on a life of computer innovation, check out his Wikipedia page.

