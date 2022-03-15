Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported and the White House confirmed Tuesday.
Harris has not tested positive, a spokesperson told the AP.
“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” Sabrina Singh said in a statement.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
