Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported and the White House confirmed Tuesday.

Harris has not tested positive, a spokesperson told the AP.

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.