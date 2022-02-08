Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a high school event because of a bomb threat: reports

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a high school event because of a bomb threat.

Emhoff was attending an event for Black History Month at a high school in Washington, DC.

Several colleges and universities have faced bomb threats in recent weeks.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a high school event on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, according to a pool report.

Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, was attending a Black History Month event at the Museum of Dunbar History, which is part Dunbar High School in Washington, DC.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez told the pool reporter there was a bomb threat at the school, triggering an evacuation.

“A school announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 calling on teachers to evacuate the school,” the pool report read.

Emhoff was ushered out of the room by a Secret Service agent, according to the pool report.

“We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw,” Gutierrez said, per the pool. “I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had no additional updates to provide during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The news comes after over a dozen historically Black colleges and universities across the country received bomb threats last week. The Biden administration has condemned the threats, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces last week announced an investigation into them.

The FBI identified six juveniles as persons of interest in the series of bomb threats, the New York Times reported.

“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the bureau said in a statement.