A Former NBA Player Is Going Into The Porn Business With His Wife

Photo: Getty Images

Former NBA player Doug Christie is starting a brand new career with his wife Jackie… in the porn industry, according to the Houston Press.Christie, who spent much of his career with the Sacramento Kings, retired back in 2007.



He and his wife Jackie, who is a cast member on Basketball Wives, are known for being very close. In fact, each year, they have a wedding ceremony, complete with vow renewals, and a reception with friends and family.

Now, the couple is moving on to another endeavour together, producing porn. From the Houston Press:

According to Rolling Out, Jackie Christie is about to get into something even messier than the drama on “Basketball Wives” — the Adult Videos industry. She and her husband, Doug, reportedly stopped by the Ricky Smiley morning show yesterday and dropped a bomb on the airwaves: they’re making an adult film.

There is some relief to this news, and that’s the fact that Jackie and Doug won’t actually star in the movie, but they will produce the film — which makes me wonder how one decides to jump into the Adult Videos business after 20 years of marriage. And yes, I say one because this had to be all Jackie’s idea and Doug just tagged along as usual.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.