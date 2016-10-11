Leaked email: Top Clinton adviser said Chelsea was 'acting like a spoiled brat' in 2011

A longtime aide to former President Bill Clinton said Chelsea Clinton was “acting like a spoiled brat” in a 2011 email leaked by WikiLeaks on Monday in the organisation’s ongoing release of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta’s emails.

The aide, Doug Band, was emailing Podesta and longtime Hillary aide Cheryl Mills about a negative story about his consulting company, Teneo.

A difference of opinion between Band and Chelsea was made apparent in the email, but it was not clear what the difference was.

“I realise it is difficult to confront and reason with her but this could go to far and then we all will have a real serious set of other problems,” Band wrote. “I don’t deserve this from her and deserve a tad more respect or at least a direct dialogue for me to explain these things.”

“She is acting like a spoiled brat kid who has nothing else to do but create issues to justify what she’s doing because she, as she has said, hasn’t found her way and has a lack of focus in her life,” he continued. “I realise she will be off of this soon but if it doesn’t come soon enough….”

Band worked as an adviser in the Clinton White House and was instrumental in both the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative.

Wikileaks has been alleged to be working hand-in-hand with the Russian government in an attempt to throw the US presidential election to Republican nominee Donald Trump. While not confirming the validity of past emails released by Wikileaks, the Clinton camp has not denied their accuracy.

