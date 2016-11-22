Seahawks receiver who threw a touchdown to Russell Wilson on an awesome trick play had a priceless reaction to the play call

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin may have successfully thrown a touchdown pass to Russell Wilson on Sunday against the Eagles, but that doesn’t mean he was happy to do it.

According to ESPN’s Sheil Kapada, before the ball was snapped on the play, Baldwin turned to Darrell Bevell, the team’s offensive coordinator, and gave him the finger.

“We’re in the f—ing red zone, and you want me to throw the ball?” Baldwin said afterward while laughing, according to Kapada. “Throw me the ball.”

CBS cameras captured the moment as the Seahawks were breaking their huddle.



Instead of throwing the ball to Baldwin, Wilson pitched the ball to Baldwin in the backfield and drifted over to the left pylon, where Baldwin found him for the 15-yard touchdown.



“It’s more funny than it is anything,” Baldwin added, according to ESPN. “[Bevell] knows that when we get in the red zone, I want the ball thrown to me. I want to score touchdowns. And so, it’s like in that situation, him flipping the bird to me because now he’s got me throwing the ball to somebody else.”

Judging by the reaction of Bevell and head coach Pete Carroll after the score, they clearly saw Baldwin’s message:

“He just looked at me and laughed,” Baldwin said of Bevell. “Nothing could be said. It worked out perfectly, right?”

Wilson, meanwhile, suggested switching positions with his favourite wide receiver.

“I was talking to him, saying we can switch jobs if he wants,” Wilson said. “It may not be pretty, but we can switch jobs. Obviously it was a great job by him, great throw. He got some heat over there on the right side, and he still made a great throw. And a good call by coach Bevell. We executed it well there.”

And Baldwin, in typical fashion, concluded by shouting out the haters.

“They doubted my arm ability,” he said. “They doubted that I could make the throw, so I’m glad I could prove them wrong.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.