This Between-The-Legs 360 Dunk By A College Player Was Better Than Anything In The NBA Dunk Contest

Detroit player Doug Anderson won the college dunk contest last night in dominating fashion.



All four of his dunks got perfect scores, including this between-the-legs 360 in the final round.

What’s so good about this last dunk is that he only needed one attempt. This year’s NBA Dunk Contest was plagued by guys taking five or 10 tries to successfully complete a dunk.

Anderson just picks up the ball, dunks, and walks away.

The video:

