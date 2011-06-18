A Ranking Of Wall Street's Ties On A Scale From Douche To Dashing

Too often, a really cool, nice guy wears a tie that makes him look like a total douche.



So a friend told us: “You should take photos of all the douche-y ties Wall Street guys wear,” and post them online with comments.

Great idea!

A friend and I traveled to Mid-town Wall Street to assess the tie situation last night.

Then we called in Clusterstock’s Katya Wachtel and our friend Emma Hall to give their objective opinions of just the photographed ties to preserve the integrity of the study, in case our opinions were tainted by the men wearing the ties.

Thankfully, we found only a few examples that made us want to hurl. A couple of them were gorgeous.

We scored them on a scale of 1-10. 1 = douche. 5 = boring. 10 = perfect.

