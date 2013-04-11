Now AT&T Is Building A Super Fast Internet In Austin, Too

Soon after Google announced that it was bringing its revolutionary high-speed Internet and cable service to Austin, AT&T said it would do the same.



The good folks of Austin will be able to choose between Google fibre and AT&T’s “Project VIP.”

Project VIP will deliver the Internet at speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second, same as Google fibre. That’s about about 75-100 times faster than typical cable broadband.

Those who have tried Google fibre are blown away by it.

One reason is because Google makes sure that Google fibre is affordable. For $120 a month, it includes normal cable TV, a huge digital video recorder, and broadband Internet access that is 100-times as fast as your cable company’s. For $70 a month, you can get just the Internet access.

AT&T says it expects the city of Austin to grant it exactly the same rights to build a super-fast Internet as they gave to Google. It didn’t made any promises about how much it would charge for Project VIP. Presumably, it would at least match Google fibre’s prices.

That’s significant. These aren’t the only two areas of the country that offer Gigabit Internet, but other services cost about $250 to $300 a month.

