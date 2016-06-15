GUNDLACH: It's going to be a rocky summer

DoubleLine CEO Jeff Gundlach delivered his latest presentation on markets and the economy on Wednesday.

Here were the main points:

A summer sell-off is coming, and will be triggered in part by rhetoric around Donald Trump’s possible election win. It will be a buying opportunity.

Negative interest rates are not working and are having the opposite effect on currencies, stocks and the economies using them.

Gundlach’s favourite recession indicator, and a few others, say there’s no cause for alarm right now.

A “Leave” vote in the British referendum would have a ripple effect on the eurozone and mark the beginning of its end.

He reiterated his call against higher rates, and again noted the disconnect between Federal Reserve expectations and where the bond market is.

Here are highlights from the presentation:

Trillions of dollars worth of bonds worldwide have negative yields DoubleLine Funds The German 10-year yield has been in the news recently for falling to record lows. And, the proportion of global GDP governed by a central bank with negative rates is on the rise... DoubleLine Funds Gundlach does not like negative rates. At all. ...but negative rates are not causing higher growth DoubleLine Funds 'Hope springs eternal among economists, but you would think at some point they would capitulate' and not expect global growth to continue trending higher when it's in fact been falling, Gundlach said. The euro is not weakening... DoubleLine Funds The dollar rallied against the euro leading into the European Central Bank's stimulus announcement. But news of further stimulus in March was not followed by a dollar rally. Rather, the greenback weakened because of negative interest rates. The policy has not weakened the euro, which is ironic because one of the reasons central banks use negative rates is to weaken their currency. ...neither is the yen DoubleLine Funds One of these days, central banks will accept that negative rates don't do what the textbooks say they do, Gundlach said. 'We need central banks to get grounded in reality, not in theory.' Negative rates are not helping stocks either DoubleLine Funds Take the Japanese banking sector, for example. When rates went negative, banks absolutely cratered because the policy is 'fatal to the banking system,' Gundlach said. 'You cannot succeed with negative interest rates, and it's becoming painfully obvious.' Negative interest rates do not stimulate consumption DoubleLine Funds The gross saving rate has been rising in these countries. Meanwhile, safe sales are skyrocketing DoubleLine Funds Deutsche Bank's Torsten Sløk recently shared this chart. Because negative rates hurt savers who are keeping money in a savings account, they believe it's cheaper to keep the cash in a safe. This gives a rough estimate of negative bond yields globally DoubleLine Funds This is sort of what central banks are doing: fighting a fire with gasoline DoubleLine Funds Several central banks raised rates, but then reversed course DoubleLine Funds 'The (Fed's) meeting tomorrow is actually anything but live. It's dead on arrival.' The Fed's parameters have been met for higher rates... DoubleLine Funds However, because they 'oversimplified the world,' they have cornered themselves. ...and it has started tightening DoubleLine Funds The Wu-Xia shadow rate asks, what would the Fed funds rate have gone to if instead of quantitative easing, the Fed cut rates? By raising rates once and removing QE, the Fed has tightened comparative to other cycles, Gundlach said. GDP has been incredibly stable, though. DoubleLine Funds Even after lowering its projections for rates, the Fed is still at odds with markets DoubleLine Funds Gundlach thinks the dots for 2017 will be lowered in the Fed's June statement. Here's what the bond market is pricing in through December DoubleLine Funds Gundlach notes that the World Interest Rates Probability (WIRP) function on the Bloomberg terminal is highly correlated with the dollar DoubleLine Funds And now, wages DoubleLine Funds Gundlach said wage growth has been engineered higher by 'artificial raises' in average hourly earnings via minimum-wage hikes. This puts pressure on margins, especially for businesses that employ low-wage workers, he said. That's one reason why markets have been declining -- the squeeze on corporate profits and revenues. Rents are rising faster than GDP DoubleLine Funds This is an indication that profitability is declining for the companies creating GDP, because the growth of their output is being outstripped by rent. If rent is rising and wages are stagnant, then discretionary cash is likely to decrease because housing is essential. This is deflationary, Gundlach said. This shows a recession is not imminent DoubleLine Funds Gundlach's preferred recession indicator is saying the same thing DoubleLine Funds You can't get a recession without a spike in the unemployment rate. And although the rate is being pushed down by a drop in the labour force participation rate, this indicator is not flashing red. 'Is this what a bull market looks like to you?' DoubleLine Funds Even the recent rebound in prices doesn't count as a bull market, Gundlach said. It also suggests that China, the world's largest buyer of commodities, is not growing as fast as it discloses. This is 'comical' DoubleLine Funds Earnings estimates keep getting downgraded every year. 'You think they'd learn,' Gundlach said about analysts. 'Instead, they reach for the stars' every time. And with earnings weak and wages rising, it's no wonder that the S&P 500 has been going nowhere. The low in bond yields was probably seen in 2012... DoubleLine Funds ...but then the 10-year yield is already there DoubleLine Funds Gundlach doesn't think the yield will go lower. One thing that's causing angst and pushing yields lower is the upcoming British referendum on EU membership. Gundlach thinks 'Leave' is over-polling and will eventually fail. 'But if 'Leave' prevails, I really think it's the beginning of the end for the eurozone,' he said. Crude oil has seen its best days DoubleLine Funds Inventories are way up there. And it seems hard to understand how their levels will not slow down the gains in oil, Gundlach said.

