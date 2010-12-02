Kleiner Perkins sFund Invests In Findthebest.com

Kleiner Perkins’ sFund has invested in the Series A round of Findthebest.com, a comparison shopping site from DoubleClick cofounder Kevin O’Connor.



This is one of the first companies we’ve seen announced from the sFund, which is a $250 million fund for startups with a social slant.

Findthebest.com allows people to search for products across a number of categories, then get good comparisons in a clean grid.

No word on size of the investment.

