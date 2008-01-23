Doubleclick Alums Launch Video Ad Manager FreeWheel

Execs at NYC-based FreeWheel, which launches today, say their company will help automate ad selling for video by figuring out “on the fly who is permitted to sell ads against syndicated or networked content, who shares the money and how much is distributed to each recipient.” If this sounds a bit like DoubleClick’s DART system, transposed to video, there’s a good reason: All three of FreeWheel’s core team — Doug Knopper, Jon Heller and Dianne Yu — are DoubleClick alums (as are SAI co-founder Kevin Ryan and Dwight Merriman)

