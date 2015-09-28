This trippy makeup tutorial will have you seeing double

YouTube makeup artist Promise Tamang Phan is blowing people’s minds (and giving them headaches) with her first Halloween tutorial video of the year.



The look is called “double vision” and simply consists of drawing an extra nose, mouth, and set of eyes on your face. The effect, Phan says in the video, is like a “walking migraine.”

“I have a little bit of a headache doing this,” she says in the video. “It’s a little intense, I would say.”

She started off with regular eye makeup and red lipstick, then re-drew her eyebrows and eyes on her cheeks.

Next, she drew her nose in between her eyes.

Finally, she re-drew her lips on her chin.

After finishing the double vision makeup, Phan drove around town and documented people’s hilarious reactions to her face.



Here’s the full video, as originally spotted by Cosmo.

